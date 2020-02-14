Mariamma Varghese (1940 - 2020)
Notice
Varghese, Mariamma V. 79, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020. Visitation with family will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, February 16, and Funeral Service will be 10 am, Monday, February 17, both at Broadway Mortuary. She was preceded in death by parents, M.V. and Annamma Varghese; beloved husband, Varghese V. Varghese; and brother, M.V. Varghese. Survivors include her daughters, Sheelu (Ashok) Surender, Shyni Varghese (Peter Rauske) and Ann Varghese; brothers, M.V. Abraham and M.V. Alexander; sister, Susamma Easow; and granddaughter, Alea Surender. A memorial has been established with Victory In The Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218. Share condolences and view tribute video at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020
