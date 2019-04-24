Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita 1411 N. Broadway Wichita , KS 67214 (316)-262-4422 Send Flowers Notice

HAYSVILLE-Smith, Marian L. Age 67, of Haysville, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, after a battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by family, and ready to meet Jesus face to face. Marian was born to the late Marion O'Bleness and the late Helen O'Bleness (Tharp) on Dec. 8, 1951. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Russell Dwaine Smith. Together, they had three children, whom she is also survived by- Michelle Ramirez of Haysville, Robyn (& Michael) Rutherford of Tampa, and Jason Smith of Bentley. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren, sisters Neva (& Jim) Cook, and Barbara Bowman. She is preceded in death by both of her parents, brother Darrell O'Bleness, sisters Betty Gilbreth and Karen Day.She was immensely proud of her family and loved being a mother and mema. She loved to talk and could talk to anyone for hours. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 26, at River of Life Worship- 1100 E. Grand Ave, Haysville, KS 67060 with viewing one hour prior to the service, also at River of Life Worship.Pastor Monte Leichner will officiate. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Derby. Contributions in memory of Marian may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance14 Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 2110, New York, NY 10122 US. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to



