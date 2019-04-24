Law, Marianne 61, Typist for the City of Wichita Police Department, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, April 25, and Funeral Service will be 1:30 pm, Friday, April 26, both at Broadway Mortuary. Interment to follow at Douglass Cemetery in Douglass, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, John Jay and Maidia Ann Johnston; and brother, Jay Johnston. Survivors include son, Randall (Gina) Johnston; daughter, Angela Johnston; sister, Debbie Johnston; and 7 grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019