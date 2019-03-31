EDMOND, OK-Brown, Marie Irene Fagan 66, Edmond, OK, passed away on February 12. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Lenz; and son, Matthew Brown; granddaughters, Sarah (Austin) Aishman and Taylor Lenz; great-grandson, Aiden Aishman; and siblings, Nancy Wyrsch, John Fagan, JoAnne Owens, Kay Bruce, and Dorothy Cosgrove. Funeral Service: Saturday, April 6, Rosary 10:00 a.m., Mass 10:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond. Burial Monday, April 8, noon, Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019