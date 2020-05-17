DERBY-Black, Marie Josephine 83, loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 after a two and a half year battle with mesothelioma. She was born January 27, 1937 to Frederick and Lillian Inman Langdon in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Marie was married to Donald Black in 1957. She was in food service and custodian for 40 years at Derby High School. Marie was an active member at the Derby Church of Christ. She enjoyed needlepoint, cooking, various crafts, doll collecting and loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald Black; her twin sister and nine other siblings. Marie is survived by her children, Donette (Cecil) Purvis, Adon (Holly) Black, Mariette (Stuart) Nicholas, Mia (Tim) Richardson, and Mardonna (John) Brasfield; 19 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Monday, May 18th, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. A private family service will be held, with a memorial service to follow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Derby Church of Christ, 225 N Derby Ave, Derby, KS 67037 or Interim Hospice, 9920 E Harry St, Wichita, KS 67207.