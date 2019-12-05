Marie Leona Liebst

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Leona Liebst.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Liebst, Marie Leona 88, Loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Visitation 6-8:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm, Friday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Mass 1:00pm, Saturday, St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca. Preceded in death by husband Jerold L., survivors include their 7 children, Jerry (Carol), Craig, Bruce (Maria), Brad (Susan), Mark (Sally), Michelle (Klaus) Hoffmann and Layne (Terrie); 17 grandchildren, Chris, Ryan, Brandon, Casey, Katrina, Nicholas, Alexis, Allison, Nicole, Ashley, Austin, Courtney, Michaela, Garrett, Madalyn, Taylor and Ashley; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Norbert and LaRue Hemberger and sister, Verena Gustafson. Memorials may be made to the Jerold and Marie Liebst Engineering Scholarship - 610378 at Wichita State University or the . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.