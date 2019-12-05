Liebst, Marie Leona 88, Loving Mother and Grandmother, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Visitation 6-8:00pm with Rosary at 7:00pm, Friday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Mass 1:00pm, Saturday, St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca. Preceded in death by husband Jerold L., survivors include their 7 children, Jerry (Carol), Craig, Bruce (Maria), Brad (Susan), Mark (Sally), Michelle (Klaus) Hoffmann and Layne (Terrie); 17 grandchildren, Chris, Ryan, Brandon, Casey, Katrina, Nicholas, Alexis, Allison, Nicole, Ashley, Austin, Courtney, Michaela, Garrett, Madalyn, Taylor and Ashley; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Norbert and LaRue Hemberger and sister, Verena Gustafson. Memorials may be made to the Jerold and Marie Liebst Engineering Scholarship - 610378 at Wichita State University or the . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 5, 2019