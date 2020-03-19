Marie M. Cooley (1927 - 2020)
Cooley, Marie M. 92, passed away March 16, 2020. Private Family Services will be held. A Celebration of Life Reception to be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by parents, William and Rosa Becker; husband, Kenneth Cooley; daughter, Pamela Slusser; and granddaughter, Melinda Slusser. Survivors include daughters, Terry Keeter, Verla (Bill) Pope, and Kathy (Alan) Gates; sons, Kim (Sheryl) Cooley, Randy (Vickie) Cooley, Brian (Domingo Ramirez) Cooley; son-in-law, Randy (Linda) Slusser; brothers, Eugene, William Jr., Victor, Walter, and Don Becker; sisters, Irene Spade, Loretta Schwartz, Caroline Dyche, Gladys Randolph, and Pat Zrubek; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Memorials to: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 19, 2020
