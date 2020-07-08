VALLEY CENTER- Clemence, Marie, Madeleine Marie was born on Jan 17, 1928 in Denver, Ark, to Dr. Gustav Andrew Steenborg and Eva Ann (Donaldson) Steenborg. Marie went home to be her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, Jul 3, 2020. She made her profession of faith in the Lord Jesus Christ in Oct, 1943 at the age of 15. On May 12, 1946 she married Alvin Dale Clemence. To this union were born 3 children; Sherry, Stanley and Sonja. Marie attended grade school in Denver, Ark; high school in Omaha, Ark, and attended Ouachita Baptist College at Arkadelphia, Ark, with her husband who was studying to become a preacher. Dale preached in many small churches in Ark and Ks with Marie accompanying him. She loved to crochet: crosses sent to Russia, useful household items, and lace. Marie devoted a lot of time at her church. Her later years were spent helping elderly family members. Preceded by her father, mother, sister Pauline Smith, brother George Steenborg and husband of 63 yrs, Dale. Survived by daughters Sherry (Jim) Arnold & Sonja Rowland, son Stan (Carol) Clemence; grandchildren, Charlene (George) Reust, Randy (Teresa) Arnold, Rachel Rowland, Meridith (Alexander) Clavel Cardoza, Chris Clemence, Jo (Jessica) Clemence; great grandchildren, Alex & Melissa Arnold, Nathanael Dye, Shelby Reust, Addie Clemence, Brodie & Ellie Clemence, Ruben Ponce, Alexander & Franklin Clavel. Service 10 am, Wed., July 8, at Calvary Baptist Church, Valley Center, Ks. www.bakerfhvc.com
