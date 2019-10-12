Guest Book View Sign Service Information Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services 4408 West Central Wichita , KS 67212 (316)-945-8108 Memorial service 10:00 AM Harvest Community Church 8340 W 21st Street Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Dieckgrafe, Marie Margaret Gobl 78, of Wichita, KS passed away on Oct 8, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas, surrounded by family. She was born Dec 7, 1940 in Mulberry Kansas, the daughter of Ferdinand II and Adeline Pickler Gobl. Marie graduated from Arma High school. Marie worked at Beech Aircraft for 37 years and was one of the first female supervisors. She married Roland Dieckgrafe on Oct. 19, 1985. One of her favorite hobbies was gardening. She always had a wonderful garden in her backyard and was a Master Gardener with the Extension Office. She loved being with family and friends and she loved watching her grandchildren at their sporting events and enjoyed watching WSU and KU play basketball. She is survived by her husband, Roland of Wichita; her son, Darren Johnson (Robin) of Andale, KS; and her daughter, Sharon Johnson (Tony) of Washington D.C. Her two sisters, Linda Gobl of Arma, KS and Bernice Rouse of Greer, SC. And grandchildren, Layton, Landon and Landry Johnson of Andale, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Fred Gobl and sister, Betty Love. A special thank you to Lisa Meyer who cared tirelessly for mom these last months. Marie thought of Lisa as her daughter. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Harvest Community Church, 8340 W 21st Street, Wichita, KS 67205.

