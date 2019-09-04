Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Margaret (Knoblauch) Hacker. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Hacker, Marie Margaret (Knoblauch) 95, a beautiful woman inside and out, went to her eternal home on August 29, 2019. She grew up in Waterloo, KS and later married Claude E. Hacker on January 12, 1952 when they eloped to Bentonville, AR. Marie worked various waitress positions in Wichita and was also a babysitter and caretaker to many family members throughout her life. She worked for Goddard Public Schools as both a kitchen supervisor and a bus driver. She retired in 1989 after 18 years. She will be forever known for her love and servant heart towards her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family members & friends. Most importantly however, she was known for her unshakeable faith and trust in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ which influenced everything she ever did. She is survived by son Craig (Ann) and daughter Debora (Brent). Five grandchildren: Chris, Darren (Elise), Lisa, Ashlyn, & Alec and five great grandchildren: Julian, Zoey, Micah, Titan, and soon to be Gage as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. and the funeral service will take place Monday, September 9th at 10:00 a.m. all at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be sent to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS. 67202.



