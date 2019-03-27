Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Mermis. View Sign

GREAT BEND-Mermis, Marie 97, passed away March 24, 2019, at Catholic Care Center, Bel Aire. She was born September 12, 1921, at Catherine, to Leo and Sophie (Staab) Pelzel. Marie married Clarence Mermis Nov. 11, 1941, in Walker. He died May 15, 1990. Marie, a homemaker, had been a Great Bend resident since 1953, coming from Walker. She was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Altar Society and the Daughters of Isabella. Survivors include two sons; C.J. Mermis and wife Patricia of Great Bend and Ronald Mermis of Fla.; three daughters, RoseAnn Burkhart and husband Gerald of Wichita, Ruth Maneth and husband John of Golden, Col. and Kathy Richards of Wichita; one daughter-in-law, Susan Sayson of Manhattan; nine grandchildren, Robbie Mermis, Brett Mermis and wife Kory, Bryan Mermis and wife Ellen, Dawn Reed, Anjie Weidman and husband Jamie, Jeremy Burkhart and wife Joni, Johnny Maneth and wife Angie, Kim Lambertson and husband John and Kenzie Richards; 19 great-grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Pelzel of Hays and James Pelzeland wife Valeria of Wichita. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Leo Pelzel and Alfonse Pelzel; and six sisters, Beatrice Haas, Alice Brungardt, Clara Hetzel, Edna Goetz, Frances Koster and Irene Bollig. The Funeral Mass has been arranged for 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein officiating. Interment will follow at the Great Bend Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, March 28, with an Altar Society Rosary at 4:00 p.m., and Vigil with a Daughters of Isabella Rosary at 7:00 p.m., all at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorial funds have been designated to the Holy Family School Endowment Fund or Catholic Care Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at

1425 Patton Road

GREAT BEND , KS 67530-3187

