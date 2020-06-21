Marie Robertson
1920 - 2020
Robertson, Marie 100, a retired Florist was born March 12, 1920 in Anthony, KS. She married Robert "Bob" Robertson February 12, 1944 in Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by her husband of 35 years in 1979 and daughter, Linda Baird died in 2011. Survivors are her son John (Royalynn) Robertson, Wichita, KS, six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Her hobbies included oil painting, sewing and crafts. She was active in her local church, teaching children for many years in Sunday school and at VBS at Linwood Church of the Nazarene. The family is grateful for the excellent care at the Memory Care at Dove Estates in Goddard. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent in Marie's name to West Side Church of God, 1900 W. McCormick St., Wichita, KS 67213. Services will be announced at a later date.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
