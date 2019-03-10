DERBY-Porterfield, Marie T. "Frenchie" 87, of Derby, KS passed away on Thurs. Mar. 7, 2019 surrounded by family. Marie was born the daughter of Auguste and Francoise Genet on Jan. 27, 1932 in Saint Baussant, France. Marie and Claude Porterfield were united in marriage on Oct. 26, 1954 in Verdun, France. Together they celebrated 58 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude of 58 years. Survivors include her loving children, John (Mary) Porterfield, Claude Jr. (Karen) Porterfield, Cliff (Bundy) Porterfield, Larry Porterfield; grandchildren, Miranda (Tre Bables) Porterfield, Trista (Kris Bechtel) Porterfield, Jesse (Chris) Gray, Michael (Sarah Hohbein) Porterfield, Kelly (Louis Truett) Porterfield, Sarah (Joseph) Targos, Matthew Porterfield, Joey Shugart; great-grandchildren, Lauren Bables, Lincoln Bables and Ryker Targos. Visitation will be on Friday March 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Celebration of life services will be 2 p.m. on Sat., Mar. 16, 2019 both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Kansas Humane Society.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019