OLATHE-Rainwater, Mariella Melissa (Reavis) 49, of Olathe Kansas, beloved wife, mother, and educator passed away Tuesday, March 12th, 2019. She was surrounded by her family, at the end. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mike; two sons Ryan and Ross of Olathe Ks; her parents, Ken and Cathy Reavis of Haysville Ks; and brother, Matt and Tabitha Reavis of Pittsburg, Ks. Mariella was born on June 20th, 1969 in Zeist the Netherlands. She came to the USA in November 1970 with her parents to Tulsa, Oklahoma and moved to Haysville, Ks in 1972 where she attended school and graduated from Campus High School. She received her bachelor's degree in music education from University of Missouri, KC, and her master's in ESL from the University of Kansas. She taught a variety of classes over the last 15+ years at Johnson County Community College. Cooking was one of her greatest joys, when not teaching. Her family was the lucky recipient of her kitchen "experiments". Even the recipes that didn't come out right, they tasted pretty darn good. She was a tireless educator, always willing to go the extra mile for her students. She was respected by her colleagues and loved by her students. She will be greatly missed, by all who knew her. A Celebration of Life event will be held from 2p-4p Saturday, April 27th, at Old Cowtown Museum Visitors Center. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in her name to Kansas Humane Society or Planned Parenthood of Ks.

