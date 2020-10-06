Marilee M. Joyce

October 2, 2020

Garden City, Kansas - Marilee M. Joyce, 68, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at her Garden Valley Retirement Village Apartment in Garden City, Kansas. She was born October 19, 1951 in Garden City, Kansas the daughter of Milo & Marcelle (Hands) Joyce.

Survivors include her mother Marcelle Joyce of Garden City; a brother Tim & wife Jackie Joyce of Garden City; a niece Kayla & husband Josh Griffin of Garden City; a nephew Kyle & wife Trista Joyce of Garden City; an uncle Lloyd Joyce of Garden City; and aunt Nita & husband Jack Anstaett of Garden City; and five great nieces and nephews Ashlyn, Ayden, Ava, Amayaha, & Elizabeth. Marilee is preceded in death by her father and a brother Milton Joyce.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Garden City with Rev. Don Patrick officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. There will be no calling hours. The family suggests memorials given to Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo or to the First Christian Church both in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City.





