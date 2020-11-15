Marilyn Barz

April 12, 1931 - November 13, 2020

Cheney, Kansas - Marilyn Barz of Cheney, Kansas -- beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and baptized child of God -- died peacefully on November 13 at Harry Hynes Hospice in Wichita. She lived a life shaped by God's grace and died confident in God's promises of eternal life for all who trust in Jesus' redeeming death and resurrection. Marilyn was born on April 12, 1931 to Martha (Diercks Poock) and Herman Rathe of Readlyn, IA. As an infant, she was baptized into the family of God at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Klinger, IA; fourteen years later she confirmed her Christian faith at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Readlyn. In 1953, she married Marvin Barz, beginning a marriage that lasted 67 years and which was blessed by seven children. Marilyn and Marvin moved often over the next five decades as Marvin served nine different churches in Canada and the United States before settling in Cheney in retirement in 2003. Marilyn moved to Cheney Golden Age Home in December 2018. Marilyn lived a life of love and service to God, Church, and family. She loved meeting people and hosting others in her home. Her passions included sewing and writing. In 2019 she published Six and a Bonus, a 300-page history of her life and family. Marilyn is survived by her husband, Marvin Barz; by her children and their spouses: Daniel (Ann) Barz of Stevensville, MI; Mark (Connie) Barz of San Antonio, TX; Timothy (Nola) Barz of Spokane, WA; Rebecca (Larry) Hillman of Cheney, KS; Jonathan (Ruth) Barz of Dubuque, IA; Joanna (Jim) Robinson of Tilton, IL; and Deborah (Scott) Goltl of Wichita, KS; and by her 23 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and all ten of her brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cheney at 10:00 am on Tuesday, November 17, with sons Daniel and Mark officiating. Visitation will be held at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran School (Cheney) or to Lutherans For Life.





