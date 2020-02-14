85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 11, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dan (Delanie) Case of Austin, Texas, Michele Case (Wendy) of Dallas, Texas and Nancy Travis of Gig Harbor, Washington; daughter-in-law Penny Case of Andover, Kansas; grandchildren Karly and Kalie Case of Andover, Kansas, Hanna and Abigail Landry of Gig Harbor, Washington. She is preceded in death by her husband Cecil Leon Case, sons Martin and Christopher. Once her youngest was in school full time, she went to college and obtained a master's degree in education. This was all while taking care of five children and a husband who traveled. All five children were raised with a strong work ethic and independent minds. She enjoyed Botanica (The Wichita Gardens), art projects while living at Larksfield and spending time with her family. Classic movies were a favorite evening activity. She shared her sense of humor to those closest to her. Children's charities held a special place in her heart. Visitation with family on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Marilyn's name to Food 4 Kids, Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67211.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020