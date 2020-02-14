Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Case. View Sign Service Information Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 (316)-684-8200 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lakeview Funeral Home 12100 E 13TH ST N Wichita , KS 67206 View Map Send Flowers Notice

85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 11, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dan (Delanie) Case of Austin, Texas, Michele Case (Wendy) of Dallas, Texas and Nancy Travis of Gig Harbor, Washington; daughter-in-law Penny Case of Andover, Kansas; grandchildren Karly and Kalie Case of Andover, Kansas, Hanna and Abigail Landry of Gig Harbor, Washington. She is preceded in death by her husband Cecil Leon Case, sons Martin and Christopher. Once her youngest was in school full time, she went to college and obtained a master's degree in education. This was all while taking care of five children and a husband who traveled. All five children were raised with a strong work ethic and independent minds. She enjoyed Botanica (The Wichita Gardens), art projects while living at Larksfield and spending time with her family. Classic movies were a favorite evening activity. She shared her sense of humor to those closest to her. Children's charities held a special place in her heart. Visitation with family on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Marilyn's name to Food 4 Kids, Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67211. 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 11, 2020. She is survived by her children, Dan (Delanie) Case of Austin, Texas, Michele Case (Wendy) of Dallas, Texas and Nancy Travis of Gig Harbor, Washington; daughter-in-law Penny Case of Andover, Kansas; grandchildren Karly and Kalie Case of Andover, Kansas, Hanna and Abigail Landry of Gig Harbor, Washington. She is preceded in death by her husband Cecil Leon Case, sons Martin and Christopher. Once her youngest was in school full time, she went to college and obtained a master's degree in education. This was all while taking care of five children and a husband who traveled. All five children were raised with a strong work ethic and independent minds. She enjoyed Botanica (The Wichita Gardens), art projects while living at Larksfield and spending time with her family. Classic movies were a favorite evening activity. She shared her sense of humor to those closest to her. Children's charities held a special place in her heart. Visitation with family on Friday, February 14, 2020 at Lakeview Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Marilyn's name to Food 4 Kids, Kansas Food Bank, 1919 E Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67211. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close