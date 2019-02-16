Marilyn Fitzsimmons

  • "I will truly miss Marilyn, I very muched liked getting to..."
    - Randy Wozniak
  • "Dear Fitzsimmons family you can take comfort in how loved..."
    - Dans Smyser
  • "Thank you Marilyn for your many years of selfless service..."
    - Your friends with the Wichita Hosta Society
  • "In the short time that I got to know Marilyn, I enjoyed..."
    - Laurel Keeley
  • "Lisa and Deanna, Jane and I are so sorry for your loss. It..."
    - Steve and Jane Amy

Fitzsimmons, Marilyn Age 90, Tacony Corporation sewing machine professional trainer passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was active in the Wichita Daylily Club, serving currently as President, and Treasurer of the Wichita Hosta Society. Service, 10 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. (Parking from Market St.) Preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Harry. Survivors include her daughters, Deana & Lisa Fitzsimmons both of Bel Aire, KS; brother, Robert Tregellas of Sedan, NM; 5 nephews, 3 nieces, 3 dogs, 3 cats and 1 turtle. Memorials have been established with Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection, 310 W. 45 th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204 and Beauties and Beasts, P.O. Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2019
