Fitzsimmons, Marilyn Age 90, Tacony Corporation sewing machine professional trainer passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019. She was active in the Wichita Daylily Club, serving currently as President, and Treasurer of the Wichita Hosta Society. Service, 10 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at the Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. (Parking from Market St.) Preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Harry. Survivors include her daughters, Deana & Lisa Fitzsimmons both of Bel Aire, KS; brother, Robert Tregellas of Sedan, NM; 5 nephews, 3 nieces, 3 dogs, 3 cats and 1 turtle. Memorials have been established with Lifeline Animal Placement & Protection, 310 W. 45 th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204 and Beauties and Beasts, P.O. Box 783001, Wichita, KS 67278. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2019