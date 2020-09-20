Marilyn Gattis
January 11, 1935 - September 17, 2020
Wichita, Kansas -
Gattis, Marilyn L., 85, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born January 11, 1935 to Robert and Blanche (Stairs) Pollock in Wichita, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister; 2 brothers; and 1 nephew. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Graveside Service: 2 pm, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Reflection Pointe Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside Ave., Wichita, KS 67219. www.Reflection-Pointe.com