1/1
Marilyn Gattis
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn Gattis
January 11, 1935 - September 17, 2020
Wichita, Kansas -
Gattis, Marilyn L., 85, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born January 11, 1935 to Robert and Blanche (Stairs) Pollock in Wichita, KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister; 2 brothers; and 1 nephew. Marilyn is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. Graveside Service: 2 pm, Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Reflection Pointe Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside Ave., Wichita, KS 67219. www.Reflection-Pointe.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services - Wichita
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Reflection Pointe Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services - Wichita
3201 South Webb Road
Wichita, KS 67210
(316) 618-9898
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved