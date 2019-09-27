Marilyn Grace (Bailey) North (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Grace (Bailey) North.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

North, Marilyn Grace (Bailey) 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Visitation with family will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, September 29, at Broadway Mortuary and Graveside Service will be 1 pm, Monday, September 30, at Fredonia City Cemetery, in Fredonia, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Alta Bailey; ex-husband, Walter North; and daughter, Desirie North. Survivors include son, Kenelm North; daughters, Demia (Faustino) Martinez and April (Shaun) Helmlinger; sisters, Laura Swofford and Loene (Ed) Cline; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon