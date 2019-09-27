North, Marilyn Grace (Bailey) 82, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Visitation with family will be 2-4 pm, Sunday, September 29, at Broadway Mortuary and Graveside Service will be 1 pm, Monday, September 30, at Fredonia City Cemetery, in Fredonia, KS. She was preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Alta Bailey; ex-husband, Walter North; and daughter, Desirie North. Survivors include son, Kenelm North; daughters, Demia (Faustino) Martinez and April (Shaun) Helmlinger; sisters, Laura Swofford and Loene (Ed) Cline; 4 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Kansas Humane Society. Share condolences and view extended obituary at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 27, 2019