Rhodes, Marilyn Grace 88, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. Visitation: Saturday, June 1, 2019, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am with the Memorial Service to follow at 10:00 am Prairie Trail Cowboy Church, 8552 S. Broadway, Haysville. She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers. Marilyn is survived by her children: Lee Rhodes (Shirlee), Kay "Winnie" Hilger (Mike Habermehl), Lester "Pete" Rhodes (Connie); 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; brother, Richard Peterson (Joyce). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or the Prairie Trail Cowboy Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019