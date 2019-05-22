Dole, Marilyn J. (Moore) 87, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Newton Presbyterian Manor. Born April 9, 1932 in Fort Dodge, Iowa, she later moved to Wichita, KS, where she graduated from North High School. She retired from the Wichita BOE as an administrative assistant. She was preceded in death by her husband, E. Jack Dole and grandson, Adam Goseland. She is survived by her children: Steve Goseland of Cape Coral, FL; Sandy Goseland of Wichita, KS; Scott Goseland of Barling, AR; and Stan Goseland of Springdale, AR; seven grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday 23, 2019 at Old Mission Mortuary, 4324 E. 21, Wichita. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the KS Humane Society at 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219, or Pathway Church at 2001 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, KS, 67212.

