Drewry, Marilyn Jean 83, passed away Tuesday May 7, 2019 in Wichita. Marilyn the daughter of Cecil and Jessie (Hutson) Taylor was born June 22, 1935 in Neodesha Kansas. Marilyn was preceded in death by Bob Drewry, her husband of 52 years, and son Russell Gann. Marilyn was the loving matriarch of a very large family including 9 children, 12 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. Prior to moving back to Wichita in 2017 Marilyn spent close to 40 years in Rogers Arkansas on Beaver Lake. There were many family get togethers there that created lasting memories for her large family. Marilyn worked for a time as a secretary at Boeing and raised her family in Kansas, Washington, Arkansas, and Michigan. She enjoyed sewing, and gardening although being surrounded by family gave her the most pleasure. Marilyn's life will be celebrated privately by her family.

