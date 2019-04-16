Brown, Marilyn K. 78, passed away at home April 12, 2019. Born in 1941, in Sharon, KS to Ernest and Fern Wheat. Preceded in death by husband Dr. Robert L. Brown, and is survived by daughter Rochele Cochrane (Kevin Allis spouse), son Farrell Cochrane, sister Glenda Tennyson, brothers Bill Wheat and Leon Wheat. Marilyn enjoyed retirement in recent years vacationing with Family and Friends, after a career as a Radiology Technician. Marilyn worked at Kellogg Medical Offices, VA Hospital, and finished her career with Andover Clinic. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday at Kensington Gardens, 11500 E 21st St, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019