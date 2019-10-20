Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Kay (Garrison) Sanders-Spofford. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

LEANDER, TX-Sanders-Spofford, Marilyn Kay (Garrison) Our dear sweet Mother passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her children, Susan Davis Leander, TX, Patricia Petersen, Leander TX, Janet (Tony) Goldsbury, Eugene OR, Sally (Gerald) Gorbet, Sawyer MN, Steve Sanders, Leander TX, Scott Sanders, Leander TX on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She had 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by first husband, Ellis L. Sanders (40 yrs) and William H Spofford, Sr. (22 yrs). She was a graduate of North High School, Wichita, KS. She will be sorely missed by all of us and we will hold her tightly in our hearts forever. A Celebration of her Life Service will be held for Marilyn, Sat., October 26 at Good News United Methodist Church, 1601 E. New Hope Dr, Leander, TX 78641. Cards or flowers can be sent to 1400 Shamitas Court, Leander TX 78641. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the in loving memory.

