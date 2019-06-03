Marilyn Kaye Christian

Christian, Marilyn Kaye 84, retired Registered Nurse, passed away Monday, May 28, 2019. Funeral Service 2:00pm, Friday, Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Graveside service will be at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, CA. Preceded in death by husband, Raymond Henry Christian and step-son, Bill Christian. Survivors, son, Kendall (Pam) Christian; 3 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Memorials to Youth Horizons, 1601 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67211. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 3, 2019
