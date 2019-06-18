VALLEY CENTER-Nuckolls, Marilyn Louise (Hayden) 88, completed her final earthly chapter June 15, 2019. She was a dedicated wife, incredible mother, wonderful mother-in-law, one-of-a-kind grandmother, and loving mimi great. Marilyn spent 30 years in the Valley Center schools K-12 classrooms and retired as a reading specialist. Well-dressed, with lots of jewelry, she was a tireless "believe in yourself" proponent. She enjoyed volunteering and traveling the world. She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hestell, and her parents Roy and Inez Hayden. She is survived by daughter Jill (Tim) Lipke, granddaughter Louisa (Kendall) Golay, grandsons Tim and Grant, and brother Jimmy Hayden. Family would like to sincerely thank the dedicated staff and residents at Larksfield Place who made her final years special. Visitation is Wednesday, June 19, 5 to 7 pm, and Funeral is Thursday, June 20, 11:00 am, both at First United Methodist Church, 560 N. Park, Valley Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Valley Center First United Methodist Church or the Valley Center Library Fund. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 18, 2019