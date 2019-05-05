GODDARD-Bedigrew, Marilyn Ruth 63, homemaker, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Visitation, 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 7; Funeral, 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, both at Downing & Lahey West. The Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in Toronto Cemetery, Toronto, KS. Survived by husband, Marvin; daughter, Mandi (Joe) Smarsh of Andale; son, Kory (Ashlee) Tharp of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Wyatt and Hayden Smarsh and Brantley Tharp. In honor of Marilyn, the family asks everyone attending the service to wear something purple. Memorial established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019