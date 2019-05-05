Marilyn Ruth Bedigrew

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Ruth Bedigrew.
Service Information
Downing Lahey West Mortuary - Wichita
10515 West Maple
Wichita, KS
67209
(131)-677-34553
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Downing & Lahey West
Funeral
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Downing & Lahey West
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Toronto Cemetery
Toronto, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

GODDARD-Bedigrew, Marilyn Ruth 63, homemaker, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019. Visitation, 6 - 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 7; Funeral, 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, both at Downing & Lahey West. The Graveside Service will follow at 2:00 p.m., in Toronto Cemetery, Toronto, KS. Survived by husband, Marvin; daughter, Mandi (Joe) Smarsh of Andale; son, Kory (Ashlee) Tharp of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Wyatt and Hayden Smarsh and Brantley Tharp. In honor of Marilyn, the family asks everyone attending the service to wear something purple. Memorial established with Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.