Regier, Marilyn S. (Jones) born November 4, 1950 in Concordia, KS, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at Wesley Hospital in Wichita, KS. Marilyn often spoke fondly of her early life in Concordia, memories of high school, and the friends she made while growing up there. After graduation she moved to Wichita to attend nursing school at Wichita State University and St. Francis School of Nursing. She pursued nursing for 15 years before deciding to start her second career as a Mom. She was a loving wife, a giving mother, an amazing aunt, and a steadfast friend. We will miss her wonderful smile, her spirit of care and giving, and her unparalleled cooking skills. Especially the cinnamon rolls we all loved so much. She is survived by her husband, Mahlon; her two children, Greg and Ashlee; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved so dearly.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 10, 2019