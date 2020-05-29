Marilyn V. Dauster
Dauster, Marilyn V. age 80, retired USD 259, parent involvement worker, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Funeral service 1 pm Friday, May 29, 2020, Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents, Weir and Leila Gross; brothers, Robert Gross and Weir Gross, Jr.; sisters, Helen Hoisington and Muriel Love. Survivors include her children, Kevin Dauster (Kathy) and Traci Page, all of Blue Ridge, TX; grandchildren, Katie, Christina, Andrew; and her beloved dog, Peanut. Memorial donations to: Wichita Animal Action League, PO Box 21401, Wichita, Kansas 67208. Send condolences to smithfamilymortuaries.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary - Wichita
