Hargraves, Marion A. Age 88, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Wellington, KS. He is survived by his wife, Crystal; daughters, Carolyn (Bob) Stude, Nancy (Kelly) Kenyon & Linda (Robby) Cleary; six grandchildren, Chris (Denise) Stude, PJ (Lori) Tos, Natalie (Lisa) Tos-Brightup; Miles, Casey, Riley (Lindsey) Cleary; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marion G. and Katherine Hargraves; one great-grandchild. A memorial has been established in his name with United Methodist Open Door, PO Box 2756, Wichita, 67201-2756. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019