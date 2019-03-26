ANDOVER-Lewis, Marion Caroline 88, beloved wife, mother and friend, died peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Viewing 2pm and Rosary 7pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Funeral Mass 11am Wednesday, March 27, 2019. All at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery, Andover KS. Marion, a retired executive legal secretary for Gaelic Management, was a long-time member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals and active in both Magdalen and St Vincent de Paul Catholic Churches. Preceded in death by her husband, CW "Bill" Lewis and her sister, Madeleine Nester. She is survived by her children and spouses Constance Little & Bill, Bill Lewis & Alice, Teresa Lewis and Michelle Norris & Roy; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren plus 2 on the way; 4 great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Bea Everson. Memorials or flowers to St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 123 N Andover Rd, Andover KS 67002 or The Lord's Diner, 520 N Broadway, Wichita KS 67214.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019