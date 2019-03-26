Notice Guest Book View Sign

ANDOVER-Lewis, Marion Caroline 88, beloved wife, mother and friend, died peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Viewing 2pm and Rosary 7pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Funeral Mass 11am Wednesday, March 27, 2019. All at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery, Andover KS. Marion, a retired executive legal secretary for Gaelic Management, was a long-time member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals and active in both Magdalen and St Vincent de Paul Catholic Churches. Preceded in death by her husband, CW "Bill" Lewis and her sister, Madeleine Nester. She is survived by her children and spouses Constance Little & Bill, Bill Lewis & Alice, Teresa Lewis and Michelle Norris & Roy; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren plus 2 on the way; 4 great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Bea Everson. Memorials or flowers to St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 123 N Andover Rd, Andover KS 67002 or The Lord's Diner, 520 N Broadway, Wichita KS 67214.



ANDOVER-Lewis, Marion Caroline 88, beloved wife, mother and friend, died peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Viewing 2pm and Rosary 7pm Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Funeral Mass 11am Wednesday, March 27, 2019. All at St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Andover Cemetery, Andover KS. Marion, a retired executive legal secretary for Gaelic Management, was a long-time member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals and active in both Magdalen and St Vincent de Paul Catholic Churches. Preceded in death by her husband, CW "Bill" Lewis and her sister, Madeleine Nester. She is survived by her children and spouses Constance Little & Bill, Bill Lewis & Alice, Teresa Lewis and Michelle Norris & Roy; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren plus 2 on the way; 4 great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Bea Everson. Memorials or flowers to St Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 123 N Andover Rd, Andover KS 67002 or The Lord's Diner, 520 N Broadway, Wichita KS 67214. Funeral Home Headley Funeral Chapel

813 State Street

Augusta , KS 67010

(316) 775-7778 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close