DERBY-Arnold, Marion Florence 81, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Visitation: Thursday, April 23, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, George Arnold. Marion is survived by her three daughters, Kerri Campbell (JD), Jill Staats (Terry), and Susan Lajoie (Ron); five grandchildren, Katie Gibson (Ethan), Jon Campbell, Chris Campbell, Brett Staats (Julianna), and Ava Hoffman; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Gibson and Everett Staats; and brother, William Olliges (Gemma). In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with St. Mary Catholic Church Building Fund, 2300 E Meadowlark, Derby, Kansas 67037.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 23, 2020