BELAIRE-Hodges, Marion L. 93, passed away August 4, 2020. The funeral service will be at Resthaven Mortuary this Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 3pm. The service will be for family only due to the current pandemic. The service will be officiated by Pastor Kendall Franklin. Marion spent his last few years in independent living at Sedgwick Plaza. He also spent much of his life in dedicated service to his church families at Eastridge Nazarene Church, Linwood Nazarene Church, and Woodland Lakes Community Church. He taught Science and Math at Mead Middle School, Coleman Middle School and at Southeast High School where he retired in 1988. He had many hobbies including gardening, wood working and carpentry. Marion was preceded in death by his cherished and loving wife, Martha Hodges (with whom he celebrated 68 years of marriage); parents, Ralph Raymond and Nellie (Herrick) Hodges; brother, Donald L. Hodges. Survivors include: Ralph R. Hodges Jr. his brother of Ohio, Caroll (Hodges) and Stephen Steacy, John and Wanita Hodges, Rus and Becky Hodges, Adrianna (Hodges) and David Elzinga, and Matthew Steacy. His kindness and generosity touched many lives. He was loved, honored, and respected by many and will be greatly missed. Memorials may be sent to, Woodland Lake Community Church, 770 S. Greenwich Rd, Wichita, KS 67207. www.resthavenmortuary-cemetery.com