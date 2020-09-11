Marion Renner

July 12, 1933 - September 7, 2020

Haysville, Kansas - Marion Renner, a retired teacher, 87, was born in Zurich Kansas on July 12th, 1933, and passed away in Wichita Ks on September 7, 2020. Marion was the matriarch of an amazingly talented family. She is survived by her wonderful son, Richard Renner of Lawrence, Ks, her beautiful daughter Julie Brown of Harrisonville, Mo, 5 stupendous grandkids, and 1 awesome great-grandchild and a longtime companion, cook and TV aficionado, George Baird. She was preceded in death by her parents, Della and Charles Talley, and is no doubt in a grand reunion with them now.

Marion's life was marked with determination, creative abilities, nurturing, and care for the community. From the moment she was born to the moment she passed away she never lost that zest for life that we all crave. We will miss her and all she brought to the world.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store