1/1
Marion Renner
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Renner
July 12, 1933 - September 7, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - Marion Renner, a retired teacher, 87, was born in Zurich Kansas on July 12th, 1933, and passed away in Wichita Ks on September 7, 2020. Marion was the matriarch of an amazingly talented family. She is survived by her wonderful son, Richard Renner of Lawrence, Ks, her beautiful daughter Julie Brown of Harrisonville, Mo, 5 stupendous grandkids, and 1 awesome great-grandchild and a longtime companion, cook and TV aficionado, George Baird. She was preceded in death by her parents, Della and Charles Talley, and is no doubt in a grand reunion with them now.
Marion's life was marked with determination, creative abilities, nurturing, and care for the community. From the moment she was born to the moment she passed away she never lost that zest for life that we all crave. We will miss her and all she brought to the world.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved