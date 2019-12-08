Scott, Rev. Marion of Wichita, KS transitioned to be with the Lord December 5, 2019. He was born October 15, 1939. He is survived his wife, Marilyn Children: Tina (Peter) Wilson, Bryan (Denise) Scott, Marion Franklin Scott and Monrovia (Jonathan) Jackson. Sisters: Minnie, Emma and Maureen. Brothers: Walter, Clarence, Joe, Isaiah and Josh. Marion was the "S" in R&S BBQ, owner of Scotties BBQ in Great Bend, KS and Wichita, KS. He was Pastor of First Baptist Church, Great Bend, KS and Antioch Baptist Church, Wichita, KS. Celebration of Life: Jackson Mortuary Chapel, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 11:00 AM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019