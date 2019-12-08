Rev. Marion Scott

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. Marion Scott.
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Notice
Send Flowers

Scott, Rev. Marion of Wichita, KS transitioned to be with the Lord December 5, 2019. He was born October 15, 1939. He is survived his wife, Marilyn Children: Tina (Peter) Wilson, Bryan (Denise) Scott, Marion Franklin Scott and Monrovia (Jonathan) Jackson. Sisters: Minnie, Emma and Maureen. Brothers: Walter, Clarence, Joe, Isaiah and Josh. Marion was the "S" in R&S BBQ, owner of Scotties BBQ in Great Bend, KS and Wichita, KS. He was Pastor of First Baptist Church, Great Bend, KS and Antioch Baptist Church, Wichita, KS. Celebration of Life: Jackson Mortuary Chapel, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 11:00 AM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.