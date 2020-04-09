VALLEY CENTER-Tormey, Marion "Bob" owner of Tormey Service and former Valley Center Fire Chief passed away April 5, 2020 by complications of a stroke February 20, 2020. He was born September 5, 1930 in Valley Center, KS. Due to the Governor's order of social distancing, there will be no services, only gravesite for family. Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years Roberta Tormey of Valley Center, KS; sons, Larry Tormey, Lonnie Tormey (Marsha), Rob Tormey, Rod Tormey (Julie), all of Valley Center, KS, and daughter Lori McComas (Ron) of Stockton, CA; 11 grandchildren Malissa Tormey, Josh Tormey, Jill Cooper, Chad Tormey, Robbie Goninan, Ryan Tormey, Holly Rasmussen, Zach McComas, Andrea Harper, Briar Tormey and Braden Tormey; and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and 4 brothers. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 9, 2020