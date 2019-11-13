Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Wayne Storrer. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MAIZE-Storrer, Marion Wayne 88, was welcomed to his heavenly home on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Maize. Visitation with family will be Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 7 pm. Celebration of life will be Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 am. Both events will be held at the First Baptist Church in Maize. He was born in Lamont, KS on Feb 2, 1931 to Emil and Velma (Todd) Storrer. He joined the US Air Force in January of 1950 and then worked in Civil Service before becoming a super salesman with Liberty Distributors, Appliance Mgr at K-Mart and 20+ years in men's suits at JCPenney. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene, Everett and Walter Storrer; sister, Lucy Wagner; a grandson and a great-grandson. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jackie; daughters, Pam Beck, Deana King, Donna (Ron) King; brother, Ron (Marilyn) Storrer; sister, Marilyn (Mike) Aberle; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial to the First Baptist Church.



