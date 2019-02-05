McDaniel, Marita Ann 48, passed away Saturday, February 2nd, 2019. Visitation: Wednesday, February 6th, from 4:00pm - 8:00pm; Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Thursday, February 7th, both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville 7031 S. Broadway. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Kackley; son, Randy Smith; Marita is survived by her husband, Robert; children, Anthony (Kristen) McDaniel, Monica Smith (Marqus Russell); mother, Rita (Mike) Estes; grandchildren, Rayna, Milli, Marqus Jr.; brothers, Kenneth (Sonya) Kackley, Roy Kackley.. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2019