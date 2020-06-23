Barrett, Marita K. (Nokes) 73, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, to join her beloved husband, Dallas R. Barrett, in paradise. She was born on April 1, 1947, to Dorothy and Chester Nokes. Preceded in death by her husband; son, Jack Dobson; parents, and brother, Dana Nokes. Survived by step-children, Brian Barrett (Rose) and Valarie Long (Kent); brother, Arlan Nokes (Jyl); grandchildren, Jeff Huskey (Jacinda), Steven Huskey (Denise), Lauren Barrett, Kendall Barrett, Tori Barrett. Marita was "GiGi" to seven great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Marita was a retired florist, realtor and active member at Rolling Hills Country Club. Her passion was island vacations with her husband and friends and an active social life at RHCC. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the dear friends who supported her on this long journey. Visitation, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6:30-8:00 pm; funeral service, Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 11:00 am, both at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Interment will be on Thursday, June 25, at 11:00 am, in Great Bend Cemetery, Great Bend, KS. Memorials to Kansas Humane Society, Rolling Hills Country Club and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Tributes to the family via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 23, 2020.