ABILENE, TX-Jack, Marjorie A. 94, of Abilene, TX, formally Wichita, KS., passed from this earthly dwelling on Tuesday May 28, 1029 to be with her savior and loved ones. She was born on July 11, 1924 to Albert F. Meyer and Nettie Burkey Meyer in Gridley, KS. She was united in marriage to Glen D. Jack at the home of Rev. E.A. Newby in Wichita on August 31, 1947. When she was 18, she moved to Wichita, KS and went to work at Boeing on the lines as a "Rosie the Riveter" assembling aircraft. After marrying Glen, she spent the next 30 years as a homemaker. She went to work outside of the home in 1977 and worked for the WSU Phycology Department until her retirement in 1989. She continued to live in Wichita until 2010 when she moved to Abilene, TX, with her husband to be closer to family. Marjorie lived an amazing life. She loved God deeply with all her heart. She graced us by showing her love, strength, and sense of humor to all who knew her. By knowing her she made you a better person. She loved her family dearly. Rest in peace, and happy trails until we meet again. Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and one sister. She is survived by a son Barry Jack and his wife Cindy, a daughter Tina Kincaid and her husband Guy, six grandchildren, Chris Kincaid (Courtney), Andrea Woods (Malory II), Nick Kincaid (Jenny), Colby Jack, Carolanne Jack, and Justin Young, along with 7 Great Grandchildren, Aden Kincaid, Reese Kincaid, Callen Kincaid, Lexus Woods, Brooklyn Woods, Avery Ramirez, Sadie Ramirez and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Fri. May 31, 2019 from 6 to 8pm. Funeral Services will be 11am on Saturday June 1, 2019, both at Lakeview Funeral Home, 12100 E. 13th St. N., Wichita. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Potosi Baptist Church, 2826 Potosi Rd., Abilene, TX.



