Service Information Larrison Mortuary - Pratt 300 Country Club Road Pratt , KS 67124 (620)-672-6436

PRATT-Gillig, Marjorie Ann "Marge" 86, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at her home, Parkwood Village. She was born September 24, 1932 in Alfalfa County, Oklahoma, near Kiowa, Kansas, the daughter of George Fredrick "Fred" and Mollie (Molz) Gillig. Marge graduated from Kiowa High School in 1950. She went on to attend Southwestern College where she graduated in 1954 with a Bachelors in Primary Education. Immediately after graduation she began teaching at Pratt North School and taught as a second grade teacher at Southwest Elementary, Pratt until she retired in 1995. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Sweet Adelines and Retired Teachers Association. She helped coordinate Keenage Caravan and initiated Pratt America Reads. She volunteered for years at Pratt Regional Medical Center. In 2010, she was inducted to the Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame. Marge loved to travel and went to all 50 states and many countries, often with her sister, Ethel, for missionary purposes. Marge is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Albert Gillig, Howard Gillig, Samuel Gillig and Kenneth Gillig; and sisters, Esther Cornwell, Dorothy Ellison, Velma Moore, Ethel Gillig and Mildred Gillig. Visitation will be Friday, May 17, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt, KS, 67124. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Pratt. Graveside service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery, Kiowa. Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Pratt Health Foundation or Southwest Reading Counts in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left at

