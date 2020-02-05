Marjorie Anne Sweeney

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Anne Sweeney.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Sweeney, Marjorie Anne 86, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Visitation: Friday, February 7, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Woodlawn United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery, both of Derby. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter "Bud" and Iva Plush; son, Marty Sweeney; and two siblings, Ardis Smith and Arland Plush. Marjorie is survived by her husband, Jim Sweeney; children, Tom Sweeney (Jenny), Carol Cooper (Will); 8 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn United Methodist Church, 431 S Woodlawn Blvd, Derby, KS 67037.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details