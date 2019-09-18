Beaman, Marjorie Age 95, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She is survived by her children, Linda (Timothy) Wright, Nancy (Paul) Powers and Britt H. Beaman; eight grandchildren, Erin Dye, Cara Wolfsdorf, Kaitlin Cohen, Delaney Wright, Leslie Stegenga, Aaron Powers, Joel Powers and Heidi Diekman; 15 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ray; parents; brothers, Erwin and Merlin Feemster. Visitation with family present will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 pm-7pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. service on Thursday, September 19, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon St., Wichita, 67218. Burial will be at 3:30 at Uniontown Cemetery in Uniontown, KS. A memorial has been established with Mt. Vernon UMC &/or Hospice at Hays Med, 2220 Canterbury Drive, Hays, KS 67601. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019