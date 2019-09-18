Marjorie Beaman (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Linda and Tim Im so sorry for your loss. My prayers are..."
    - Sherri Conwell
  • "To the great lady, RIP"
    - Ruth Roff-Barnes
Service Information
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-4422
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church
5701 E. Mt. Vernon St.
Wichita, KS
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church
5701 E. Mt. Vernon St.
Wichita, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Beaman, Marjorie Age 95, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She is survived by her children, Linda (Timothy) Wright, Nancy (Paul) Powers and Britt H. Beaman; eight grandchildren, Erin Dye, Cara Wolfsdorf, Kaitlin Cohen, Delaney Wright, Leslie Stegenga, Aaron Powers, Joel Powers and Heidi Diekman; 15 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Ray; parents; brothers, Erwin and Merlin Feemster. Visitation with family present will be Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 pm-7pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. service on Thursday, September 19, at Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 5701 E. Mt. Vernon St., Wichita, 67218. Burial will be at 3:30 at Uniontown Cemetery in Uniontown, KS. A memorial has been established with Mt. Vernon UMC &/or Hospice at Hays Med, 2220 Canterbury Drive, Hays, KS 67601. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.