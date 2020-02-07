Black, Marjorie E. November 7, 1942 - February 1, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories, husband Dale C. Black, Sr.; children: Deon Mayfield (Claudette), Mark Mayfield (Elma), Monty Mayfield, Dale Black, Jr. and Deloren Lee Black; sister: DeLoris (Calvin) Gumms; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Wake - Monday, February 10, 2020 6PM at Jackson Mortuary. Celebration of Life February 11, 2020 11:00AM at Tabernacle Bible Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 7, 2020