Moore, Marjorie E. Age 104, passed away on September 28, 2019. She is survived by her nieces, Susan (Louie) Gaynor, Barbara (Ivan) Hansen, Anne (Eric) Kuwahara; nephews, Harlan (Judy) Rittgers, Jimmy (Lois) Thompson; and many more. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents; three sisters, three brothers & three nephews. Visitation: Friday, starting at noon with family present from 6-8 p.m. Graveside service, Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Memorials have been established in her name with Westwood Presbyterian Church, 8007 W Maple St, Wichita, 67209; Kansas Masonic Home, 402 S. Martinson Ave., Wichita, 67213 and Asbury Park, 200 SW 14th Street, Newton, 67114. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019