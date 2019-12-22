Carson, Marjorie Ellen born January 10, 1917, passed away on December 3, 2019 at the age of 102. She leaves behind two sons, David and Philip, a daughter, Elizabeth (Thom), and five grandchildren, Katie, Jessica, Andrew (Asrah), Lauren and Faith (Brad). The daughter of Dr. H. Roswell and Elizabeth Wahl, she excelled in both creative and academic pursuits, graduating from the University of Kansas in 1938 with a degree in economics. After college, she devoted herself to home and hearth, marrying David W. Carson and settling in Kansas City, Kansas. She was a gracious hostess and was known for civic engagement particularly in local politics. Her family will remember her smile, her good temper, and her resilience in the face of adversity. She will be sorely missed. The family gives special thanks to Marjorie's Home who gave great care and comfort to Marjorie in her final two years. A memorial service will be held in Wichita, Kansas at Pine Valley Christian Church, 5620 E. 21st, at 11 am on Dec. 27, 2019.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 22, 2019