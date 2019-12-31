Baugher, Marjorie Helen (Moore) Age 89, homemaker and retired realtor entered into her eternal rest on December 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Lee Baugher and her parents, James Lee Moore and Zola Irene Gifford. Marjorie is survived by son, Duane (Tanya) Baugher; daughters, Chris Baugher, Kathleen Baugher, and Melody (Dallas) Dodge; grandchildren, Dakota Dodge, Denver Dodge, Dalton Dodge, and John Paul Cipra; and sister, Aimee Moore. Funeral Service will be 1:00pm, Thursday, January 2, 2020, with visitation 1 hour prior, both at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made in Marjorie's honor to, Evangel Assembly Of God, 11444 West 21st Street North, Wichita, KS 67205.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 31, 2019